3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000

Check out this charmer in Leeds with three bedrooms, two bath areas and a large two car detached garage. This move in ready home is clean, cute and cozy, with lots of updates, newer exterior and updated windows. The garage has plenty of power for the buyer with a nice set of tools. The roof siding and doors were replaced in 2018. This home has an eat in kitchen with newer kitchen appliances that stay, large living room and three bedrooms on the main level, making a great starter home. The basement is partially finished with a finished bathroom. On a level lot in Leeds, you won`t want to wait on this one!!!!

