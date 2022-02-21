3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000

This cute one~owner home is so cozy!! Inside this 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home you'll find laminate floors, a open eat~in kitchen with loads of counter space and a 6 foot door to the mostly flat, fenced back yard. The master bedroom has two double closets. The finished basement has a possible non~conforming bedroom or den as well as a large family entertaining space. Also in the basement is a cute 3/4 bathroom with vanity, toilet and stand~up shower. AND, the basement also has a large storage area with utility and laundry space. Some of the updates done by the original owner include: New roof in 2008, new air conditioner in 2002, vinyl siding and patio door installed in 1997, laminate flooring in 2014, new dishwasher in 2013 and a new water heater in 2021..