3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $180,000

1½ story home with fenced a level lot, 1 stall detached garage and loads of updating. The home has two bedrooms on the main floor plus a finished dormer for a third bedroom, toy room, or hang out. On the main floor you'll find a large living room, updated eat~in kitchen with granite counters, updated main floor bath, wood floors, newer carpet and lots of light. In the basement is even more living space with a partially finished family room, bathroom, storage room, den, and laundry\utility area...