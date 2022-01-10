3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $184,000

This is your chance to live on Historic 4th Street in a gorgeous downtown condo. This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms - all freshly painted. The condo has beautiful hardwood flooring, tiled entry, and a spacious master bedroom with a large ensuite and walk-in closet. Relax in your master bathroom while taking a soak in the large jetted tub or beautiful tiled shower. The second and third bedrooms both have carpet and large closets for storage. If you`re looking for a space with great natural light, this is it!! The living, dining room, and kitchen are adorned with Westward windows that allow the sun to stream into the living space. The kitchen has attractive wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. You won`t have to leave your unit for laundry as there is a stackable washer and dryer in the condo!! The secured building offers a fitness room as well. You can park in the secured Heritage Parking Ramp attached to the building for easy car-to-condo access. Please also check out the walkability score at: https:\\www.walkscore.com\score\700-4th-st-sioux-city-ia-51101 The Stifel Nicolaus building is attached to the skywalks downtown. This gorgeous space is waiting for YOU!!!