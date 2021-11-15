3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $184,000

Here it is buyers!! For those of you who are looking for move in ready...this is it!! Brand new kitchen, new bath, new doors, fresh paint and new flooring on all three floors!! This gorgeous kitchen is an eat-in with classic white cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. There is a slider to a new deck with a fenced in yard space. Additionally on the main you will find a master bedroom, living room, full bath, and laundry area. The upstairs offers two good sized bedrooms. The lower level has a large family room, a second rec area, and the utility room. The roof was replaced in 2018 and the seller replaced the windows and added vinyl siding in 2005. Just come in drop your bags and start enjoying this pristine property!!!