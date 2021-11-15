Here it is buyers!! For those of you who are looking for move in ready...this is it!! Brand new kitchen, new bath, new doors, fresh paint and new flooring on all three floors!! This gorgeous kitchen is an eat-in with classic white cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. There is a slider to a new deck with a fenced in yard space. Additionally on the main you will find a master bedroom, living room, full bath, and laundry area. The upstairs offers two good sized bedrooms. The lower level has a large family room, a second rec area, and the utility room. The roof was replaced in 2018 and the seller replaced the windows and added vinyl siding in 2005. Just come in drop your bags and start enjoying this pristine property!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $184,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve gotten to the point where just about everyone can get a 40 on “Dancing with the Stars.”
SERGEANT BLUFF -- The owner and record-keeper of a Sergeant Bluff construction company both face federal charges of evading more than $1 milli…
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- To her friends and family, Alison Storm Lowry has always been known to be frugal.
According to court documents, Trostheim ran a "boosting" business, in which people would give her lists of items they wanted, then she would steal them and sell the items for a reduced price:
Nathaniel had been appointed director of alumni relations at Morningside in June 2016 before the university ended his employment in October.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is in custody on charges of leading police on a chase through the city in a stolen car.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas woman was arrested on felony changes Sunday for allegedly driving over and ramming her former landlord's downtown Sioux…
At 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the UNI-Dome, West Sioux High School kicker Noel Lopez made the kick of his life.
"I enjoy being on that cusp of being excited/scared a little bit. Situations I’m not accustomed to, I enjoy those things."