3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $184,749

Nicely remodeled bungalow in Morningside a block from Spalding elementary school. Home features new cabinets, flooring kitchen appliances and custom tile shower as well as an electric fireplace with tile surround and included flat screen TV!! There`s lots of potential in the unfinished dormer ~ that could be finished to be the 4th bedroom and the possibility of additional living space that could be added in the unfinished basement. A nice~sized deck completes the package!!!!

