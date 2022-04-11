 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $185,000

Come see this cozy Morningside bungalow before it is too late!! This well-appointed home has been lovingly cared for by the homeowner for many years and they've had newer vinyl siding installed, a newer roof, newer furnace and AC and one of the highlights is the oversized two stall garage that has an air conditioned office/workshop inside!! On the main floor the home has two bedrooms, a full updated bathroom with tile and jetted tub, an oak kitchen that is open to the dining room and a living space. The woodwork in the home is in wonderful shape and there are beautiful oak built-ins in the dining room. Upstairs is a finished dormer with skylights that was used as an office but easily could be a bedroom. In the basement is a family room, 3/4 bathroom, work room, and the utilities. The home is ready to be moved into!!!

