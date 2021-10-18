3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $185,000

Move in ready home located in the heart of Morningside & is officially on the market. The front of the house is framed by beautiful shade trees, landscaping & a cozy front porch to sit on. As you walk up into the home you begin in the living room. The living room is bright & spacious painted a soft blue tone that highlights the new dark colored hardwood floors. Off to the right is the kitchen & dining space; it features gorgeous hardwood floors, & a curved peninsula perfect for prepping or having your morning breakfast. The kitchen also comes with all appliances. Down the hall the new dark wood flooring continues where you will find the main floor full bathroom, this bathroom was completely remodeled with a modern while tile on the floor & on the walls surrounding the tub & shower. Further down the hall are 2 bedrooms that have also been updated by adding closets. Additional shelving has been added in the one bedroom & dark hardwood floors are in both bedrooms (Hardwood under carpet). Moving upstairs is where you will find the main ensuite bedroom with a light colored hardwood floor that continues into both of the walk-in closets. Also separating the walk-in closets is the ensuite full bath with a relaxing black tile on the floor & walls surrounding the tub\shower. The basement is a great space to host family night, friends night or all of the above with recently installed new carpet & a chill wet bar. The laundry area is also located in the basement as a separate space that offers another half bath & plenty of room for storage. Moving to the outside you will step out to this spacious breezeway offering the perfect place to drop off shoes and coats so you won’t have to track through the beautiful home. From there you have access to the 1 car garage or to go to the flat fully fenced in the backyard with a covered concrete patio. This home is ready for someone else to make it their home & has been well taken care of and updated over the last few years!