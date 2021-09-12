 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $185,000

Northside brick 11/2 story home with private back lawn and patio. Hardwood floors, large kitchen, 3 large bedrooms up, master bath plus cedar closet. This home needs work but has plenty of room to finish down with plumbing for 3/4 bath. Cash or conventional financing only.

