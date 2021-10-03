3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $185,000

This adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is neat, tidy and ready for you to move in!! Beautiful hardwood floors highlight the living room and the kitchen and bathrooms are nicely updated with vinyl flooring and tile back splash, white painted cabinets and subway tile wall in the bathroom. The details of this home are so cool!! Check out the archway above the tub in the bathroom, and the plasterwork in near the ceiling of the living spaces!! The master bedroom is impressively clean and has an attached half bath. The home has updated windows and a fenced yard. In addition to an oversized one stall garage, there is plenty of extra parking on the concrete driveway, and also included is the large storage shed beside the garage...