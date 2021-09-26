3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $187,000

Great all brick Morningside home. 4 BR 2 BA with a 2 car + 1 car detached garages. 2 car garage is set up as an awesome man cave with a wood burning stove in it!! New flooring throughout. Extra large brand new deck overlooking a fenced yard. Home previously had an above ground pool and deck is still set up to easily wrap around another if wanted. Brand new carpet in the house. Great location!!!!