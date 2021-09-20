This adorable home is the one you have been waiting for. It is super clean with many updates. In 2013 this home got a complete remodel, almost everything was new!! Updates included Roof and Gutters, Siding and Stone Accents, Windows, High Efficiency Furnace, Electrical Panel, Electric Fixtures, Carpet, Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floors, Deck, and Bathrooms. And the current owner has given most of the inside a fresh coat of paint. All you have to do is move in!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $188,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
SIOUX CITY -- As the sun set behind the three story brick building, paranormal investigators prepared for the night; putting batteries in equi…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of firing a shot at a car.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr got two showers on Friday night.