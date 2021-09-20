 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $188,000

This adorable home is the one you have been waiting for. It is super clean with many updates. In 2013 this home got a complete remodel, almost everything was new!! Updates included Roof and Gutters, Siding and Stone Accents, Windows, High Efficiency Furnace, Electrical Panel, Electric Fixtures, Carpet, Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floors, Deck, and Bathrooms. And the current owner has given most of the inside a fresh coat of paint. All you have to do is move in!!

