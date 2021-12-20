3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $188,500

Pride of ownership is right here with this immaculate maintained M'side Ranch. Enter through the front door to a nice sized family room with cedar closet. Three bedrooms on the main floor, main bath with new toilet and vanity, the original eat in kitchen has great cabinet storage and built in oven. Current seller used one of the bedrooms as a dining room. Closets in all three bedrooms, original trim and note the original hardwood floors that were recently redone through out the home. A great screened in back porch leads out to a minimal maintenance backyard that even is fenced in for Fido!!! Privacy fence gives you extra privacy too!! The front porch also offers you a great place to sit and watch the coming and goings of the neighborhood. The basement is a blank slate!! Does have a rec/family room all ready for movie night as well as laundry hook up and even the original close line!! New AC/Heating installed in Aug 2020 and water softener is owned. Single detached garage ready for whatever Midwest weather brings. This home is move in ready just waiting for its new owners to call it home..