3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,900

This 1 ½ story home in the heart of the Northside is ready for a new owner to enjoy the newly finished 2nd floor suite space!! The large open concept between the living room and dining room on the main floor will make a great place for entertaining and family relaxing time. Large kitchen with a lot of cabinet space. Main floor features 2 full bedrooms with 1 additional bonus room that is currently used as a nursery, but could be used as a main floor office space. Did I forget to mention the brand new finished space on the 2nd floor. So new, that the current owners didn`t even have time to enjoy it!! It features to large open areas before you enter into the master suite with a walk in closet!! Basement is large, open and unfinished, so you will have plenty of storage or game room\workshop space...