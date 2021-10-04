 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $189,950

This charming home is nestled in the north side of town on a beautiful corner lot with a tuck under garage and a generous sized fenced in yard with a patio. Inside the home you will be taken away by all the updates. The living room is large and open with plenty of natural light that flows right into the dining area. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful cabinets, counter tops and top of the line kitchen appliances. With two nice size bedrooms on the main level, along with a updated bathroom with new tile, vanity and fixtures. The upper level is used as a large master suite. You don't want to miss this amazing home! Measurements are approximate.

