3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $192,500

Cute and cozy home in Morningside ready to move into!! 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths with a nice 3 season room, fenced backyard and detached 2 car garage. Finished lower level has a family room, 3\4 bath and bedroom w\egress window. Hardwood floors on the main level with updated kitchen. Great neighborhood, close to Morningside University. Seller is a licensed real estate agent...

