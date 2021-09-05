DOUBLE BIG FLAT LOTS!!!! OVERSIZED GARAGE!!! STURDY 1950's RANCH HOME!!! *** ONE FAMILY HOME*** First time to the Real Estate Market. Outside of the home offers Good Shingles, Good Siding, Large Covered Front Porch for Bird Watching, Loads of Parking. At one time in the extra lot was a huge GARDEN and Home to Grandma and Grandpa's Camper!!! But I can see many things in that yard!!! Football, SwimmingPool, or INVEST and build another home!!!!***** THE inside of this home offers a spacious living room with big windows, 3 bedrooms with hard wood floors and an EAT in KITCHEN that looks out at the BIG Addition on the home!!! Grandpa's Dream was to make this all Kitchen. BASEMENT offers lot's of potential make it what you want!!!! Living Space, Work out or Work shop YOU NAME IT and CLAIM it!!!! MORNINGSIDE LOCATION!!! FANTASTIC GARAGE!!!! **** FULL disclosure the listing agent is related to each seller. Niece/Daughter to them******..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $194,900
