3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $195,000

This Morningside raised ranch is move~in ready!! This property is on a fenced~in corner lot and has had lots of updates by the recent owner. It boasts an open concept from the living room to the kitchen where you will find the door to the new back deck that has also has a newly installed gas firepit and the perfect spot for your hot tub!! Heading back inside you will find lots of new flooring throughout with new trim and solid core doors. Both bathrooms have also been completely updated by the sellers with the main floor bath featuring a tub\shower combo. The bedrooms have impeccable original hardwood floors and nice sized closets in all. Downstairs you will find a finished family room right next to the bonus bedroom (no egress) that could also make for a great home office or workout space. Also added by the seller is the Koi pond out front, lawn sprinkler system, roof replacement (2017), front deck (2021) and water heater (2020). Both sheds in the backyard also stay, so you will never have to worry about storage!!!!