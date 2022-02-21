3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $198,000

Great family home in a coveted Sioux City Neighborhood is ready for new owners!! This stately 2 story home is large enough for many families with a welcoming and cosy layout!! Features a large main floor living room, with neutral floors, and large newer windows to allow for plenty of light. Kitchen is updated, with island that opens to a large dining room with plenty of cabinets and sliders to fenced yard. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with convenient closets on the landing!! Full finished basement does not disappoint with it`s large family room, large Den (no egress) and 2nd full bathroom that doubles as a laundry room. The home also features a detached garage that is fenced in for privacy and security and offers plenty of off street parking. All this in a convenient corner lot!! Come take a look!!!