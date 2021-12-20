 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,000

Ranch style with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. New carpet & paint throughout the entire home. The basement has the opportunity to have another bedroom & a large family room. Garage is good size double with a large attached covered breeze way area to enjoy in the summer. Another perk is it has a large parking pad next to the garage to put your toys. All measurements and listing data should be verified by buyer prior to making an offer.

