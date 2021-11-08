3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,000

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Home nestled in on the North side of Town. This wonderful family home has plenty of living space and a large yard to go along with it. Many updates throughout the current owners occupancy. Back yard completely fenced in, with retaining wall and fence being replaced in 2018. Beautifully finished basement with plenty of space for family room and entertainment area. High end Pella Windows all replaced throughout the entire house. Roof, heating and cooling system and duct work all replaced with in the last few years. Both exterior doors are new and water heater new this year. This is a must see home in a great neighborhood that wont last long!!!!