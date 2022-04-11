 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900

BIGGER than it LOOKS!! This Morningside ranch has much potential!! With some interior elbow grease and TLC this home could really shine!! 3 beds and 2 baths on one level. 1674 Sq feet on main level!! Basement has the potential to add another 1344 FSF. Pre~Approved Conventional & Cash Buyers only Please. Bring all offers by 4~14~2022 3:00pm!! Sold AS~IS..

