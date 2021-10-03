3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900

Here is a charming all brick ranch style home with a great floor plan. The main floor boasts a large living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, cozy den area, large foyer, and tons of storage!! The lower level offers a huge family room, 3rd bath, nice laundry space, multiple storage rooms, and a walk out to your own private backyard oasis!! The outdoor spaces at this property are truly stunning. There are a wide variety of attractive trees, shrubs, and flowers. The patio area is a generous size for all your entertainment needs. This property has a lot to offer at this price point..