 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900

Come and take a look at this spacious ranch style home conveniently located in the heart of Morningside!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached oversized 2 stall garage. Fresh paint throughout the interior and most of the windows have been updated as well. Just off the 3 season porch there is a large deck overlooking the spacious fenced in backyard. Seller is a licensed realtor in the state of Iowa..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News