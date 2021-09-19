Come and take a look at this spacious ranch style home conveniently located in the heart of Morningside!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached oversized 2 stall garage. Fresh paint throughout the interior and most of the windows have been updated as well. Just off the 3 season porch there is a large deck overlooking the spacious fenced in backyard. Seller is a licensed realtor in the state of Iowa..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,900
