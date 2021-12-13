 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,950

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $199,950

This Morningside home has been completely remodeled the last few years. Including, but not limited to: 25 year shingled roof, electric water heater, new HVAC and all new duct work, LED lighting, beautiful flooring, paint to be finished before closing, tiled bathrooms, 3+ bedrooms and a paved alley. This home has a mudroom as you walk in, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, main floor laundry and a large living space downstairs. There is also a large standup shower in the .75 bathroom downstairs, just across from the den / non-egress (4th) bedroom. Did we mention the kitchen backsplash and granite counter tops??

