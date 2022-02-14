3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $205,000

Welcome home to 4020 Capitol Street, a darling 3+ bedroom, 1.75 bathroom mid~century Leeds ranch that is updated, spacious, and as cute as can be. On the main floor you will find brand new carpet, an updated kitchen, and bathroom with upgraded tile flooring and fresh vanity. The living room is oversized and features stained shiplap and the large picture window which makes for an Instagram worthy space and sunsets!! The living room is open to the dining room which features a built~in hutch with glass shelving, perfect for showing off collections and making setting tables and serving meals simple. The dining room is open to the kitchen, which features new cabinetry, counter top, and backsplash tiling. Additionally on the main are three bedrooms, all with new carpet, and two of which have walk~in closets!! Downstairs, prepare to be wowed with all the space. A large family room with recently finished half bathroom\mechanical space, two non~conforming bedrooms both with walk in closets, and the large laundry area. Outdoors, you will appreciate the large flat lot and the fenced in back yard, plus the mature shade trees. Conveniently located near the Leeds Elementary, and walking distance to North Middle and High, everything here makes for the perfect family home. Come home to 4020 Capitol Street today!! [buyer and buyer agent to verify dimensions and square footage].