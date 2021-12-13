3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $205,000

Great family home in a coveted Sioux City Neighborhood is ready for new owners! This stately 2 story home is large enough for many families with a welcoming and cosy layout! Features a large main floor living room, with neutral floors, and large newer windows to allow for plenty of light. Kitchen is updated, with island that opens to a large dining room with plenty of cabinets and sliders to fenced yard. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with convenient closets on the landing! Full finished basement does not disappoint with it's large family room, large Den (no egress) and 2nd full bathroom that doubles as a laundry room. The home also features a detached garage that is fenced in for privacy and security and offers plenty of off street parking. All this in a convenient corner lot! Come take a look!