3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $205,000

This one is the gem you have been waiting for, as it has been completely renovated from top to bottom! This 3 bed, 2 bath features new throughout the inside and out. Starting on the exterior you will find brand new windows, siding, insulation, soffits, gutters (roof was new in 2016) and concrete, including the widened driveway to provide plenty of off street parking. When you walk inside you will be greeted by the spacious foyer that includes a customized drop zone area. You will then walk through to the open living, dining and kitchen area where you will find all new LVP flooring, paint, trim, light fixtures and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances that stay. There is also a bedroom and brand new 3/4 bath on the main. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with new carpet, paint, trim and added closets, in addition to a brand new 4 piece bathroom. You will find laundry in the open basement that includes an egress window for endless future possibilities of finishes down there. Electrical, plumbing and water heater are also all new and a radon mitigation system has been installed. Welcome home!