3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $207,500

This immaculate Morningside home is a gem!! It`s conveniently located to shopping and the interstate!! The three bedrooms on the main floor are nice sized and have good closets. The galley kitchen is just perfect!! There`s a formal dining room that opens into the large living room for gatherings!! Off of the kitchen is a sweet three season porch for relaxing!! The deck is also a great bonus!! The family room in the basement is a great overflow space!! There`s a 3\4 bath and laundry room\utility room combo, as well!! This home has tons of storage, too!! The single and a half garage is attached so you can stay warm in the wintertime!! Make this home your New Years Goal!! It won`t last...so hurry!!!!