Come check out this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the Northside! You will enter into the open living room that has 10ft ceilings. From the living room you enter the open kitchen that has Formica countertops with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Heading down the hall you will see the full bath that has modern fixtures and LVT flooring. Continuing down the hall you will see two light and bright bedrooms and the master suite. The master suite has a walkout to the patio and large walk in closet. The master bath has a double sink, walk in shower and tile flooring. This home has a large front yard and a patio in the back. Divider wall will be installed prior to close. Attached garage is heated! This is a Tax Abatement qualified home.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $209,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan hosting event with KrisAnne Hall, attorney who's spoken at Southern nationalist group event
According to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Hall, who's also appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars platform, is not having her visit to Western Iowa Tech on March 12 funded by public money.
Collins said a UPS driver on Sioux River Road saw smoke coming from the eaves of the building and reported the fire. He said a second 911 call was made by a neighbor a few seconds later.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Every time Belle Bearskin drives from Winnebago to Sioux City and back again, her children all look out the window of the f…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue crews battled a structure fire Thursday night in Riverside.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.