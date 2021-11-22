3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

Check out this 3~4 bedroom, 2 1\2 bath raised ranch in a quiet Morningside neighborhood!! This home has been completely remodeled with newer windows, new roof on 2017, New furnace in 2017, All new kitchen, 3 new bathrooms, and all new paint and carpet. All new interior doors and trim are installed and look amazing. One bedroom is being used as a main floor laundry but is easily placed back in the original place in the basement. The 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom, dining or office!! Better hurry!!!!