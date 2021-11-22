 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

Check out this 3~4 bedroom, 2 1\2 bath raised ranch in a quiet Morningside neighborhood!! This home has been completely remodeled with newer windows, new roof on 2017, New furnace in 2017, All new kitchen, 3 new bathrooms, and all new paint and carpet. All new interior doors and trim are installed and look amazing. One bedroom is being used as a main floor laundry but is easily placed back in the original place in the basement. The 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom, dining or office!! Better hurry!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News