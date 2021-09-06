3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

WOW!! the work that has been done on this house is amazing. Completely painted inside and out, new landscaping. 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 stall detached garage. The living, dining, kitchen, family room, entry ways and hallway have new hardwood flooring the 2 bathrooms on the main level have tile floors and tile showers. New tile shower in the basement bath as well. All 3 bathroom have new lighting, mirrors, vanity's and paint. The living room has a new stone electric fire place open to the dining room with a breakfast bar. There are many windows to bring in the natural light. The kitchen has black stainless steel appliances 2 years old, new paint and lighting with a glass backsplash. There is another room off the kitchen that could be used for a formal dining room, game room, office, many possibilities with slider to a deck partial fenced yard with a patio. 2 bedrooms on the main level with new carpet, paint and lighting. The dormer has new paint, carpet and window treatments with a huge walk-in closet. The basement has a large family room new sheetrock, carpet, new recessed lighting new paint. The 3/4 bath is new fresh and clean as well as the laundry room. Some new electrical and plumbing updates..