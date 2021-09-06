WOW!! the work that has been done on this house is amazing. Completely painted inside and out, new landscaping. 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 stall detached garage. The living, dining, kitchen, family room, entry ways and hallway have new hardwood flooring the 2 bathrooms on the main level have tile floors and tile showers. New tile shower in the basement bath as well. All 3 bathroom have new lighting, mirrors, vanity's and paint. The living room has a new stone electric fire place open to the dining room with a breakfast bar. There are many windows to bring in the natural light. The kitchen has black stainless steel appliances 2 years old, new paint and lighting with a glass backsplash. There is another room off the kitchen that could be used for a formal dining room, game room, office, many possibilities with slider to a deck partial fenced yard with a patio. 2 bedrooms on the main level with new carpet, paint and lighting. The dormer has new paint, carpet and window treatments with a huge walk-in closet. The basement has a large family room new sheetrock, carpet, new recessed lighting new paint. The 3/4 bath is new fresh and clean as well as the laundry room. Some new electrical and plumbing updates..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: In a recent article you suggested to a daughter that when selling her mother’s home in poor condition that she could just refuse the buyer’s request to have a home inspection.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
DAKOTA CITY — Tyson Foods, by far the largest employer in metro Sioux City, is offering its front-line workers paid sick leave for the first t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.
SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East football team scored early and often on Friday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, as the Black Raiders dominated …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- Sarah Taylor's family-owned commercial upholstery business has been going strong and growing since she re-covered a worn-out chu…