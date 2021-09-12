3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

Wow!! This home will not last long!! Super clean Cape Cod style home. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor with nice closets; one with built~ins and a 3 window corner to let in lots of natural light!! The main floor bathroom has a nice large walk in shower. This home has such character with arched doorways between rooms, and such natural light with the kitchen also having a 3 window corner, under cabinet lighting, and outlets above!!. The attic has been finished and you could use as a large bedroom with a walk~in closet. Basement has a large family area with a full bathroom. The interior has been repainted and the wood floors were just refinished this summer. This home has been really taken care of. New roof in 2021, HVAC vents were just cleaned and AC/Furnace has already been serviced for the fall. The steps leading to the street were just redone and the water softener and dishwasher are new. The deck on the front of the home was completed fall of 2020. This home sits on a very large fenced in yard with nice trees for shade . The metal shed is included and has a cement floor...