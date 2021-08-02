 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $210,000

Well maintained split level home in a great Morningside location. The fenced backyard is very private and will make for a great entertaining space. Main level features 3 beds including a master suite, 2 baths, kitchen, dining, and spacious family room. The finished lower level includes a family room with a wood burning fireplace, half bath, and laundry area. There is also a nice 3 season’s sun room with sliders to the dining area. This home won’t last long so Don`t Delay!!!

