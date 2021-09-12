3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $212,000

Charming split foyer that`s close to LOTS of shopping & restaurants. This house has an open feel of kitchen/dining/living room and the large kitchen has slider to covered deck. The back yard has lovely trees and feels quiet and private. 3 bedrooms and full bath all on the main floor. Cozy family room with fresh paint and fireplace will be your favorite room. 3/4 bath and laundry are on lower level. Well maintained and just needs your updating touch. Buyer/realtors verify schools & dimensions. Seller offers $2000 flooring allowance...