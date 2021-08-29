1321 Winona Court is a beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level situated in the North side of Sioux City, not far from Indian Hills Drive, Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard. The homeowners have done wonderful things to this home. New siding and gutters were installed in 2020, new shingles in 2018, new counters and carpet in 2021 and more. The color palate is modern and neutral, inviting you into the space and making you feel at home. The kitchen is large enough for several people to move and is quite open to the dining and living spaces for entertaining. The back yard has a lovely deck with stairs to the flat, fenced yard, and in the front there is a two stall garage and plenty of driveway space for cars...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man stands accused of second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed his roommate Sunday morning.
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.
SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to requi…
SIOUX CITY -- Three people were arrested Aug. 20 in connection to a rash of car and home burglaries that occurred in the Morningside area in t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
DES MOINES -- A Council Bluffs mother is suing the state to end its ban on schools enacting face mask requirements.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request and preliminary plat for an eight-lot residential subd…