3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $215,000

1321 Winona Court is a beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level situated in the North side of Sioux City, not far from Indian Hills Drive, Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard. The homeowners have done wonderful things to this home. New siding and gutters were installed in 2020, new shingles in 2018, new counters and carpet in 2021 and more. The color palate is modern and neutral, inviting you into the space and making you feel at home. The kitchen is large enough for several people to move and is quite open to the dining and living spaces for entertaining. The back yard has a lovely deck with stairs to the flat, fenced yard, and in the front there is a two stall garage and plenty of driveway space for cars...