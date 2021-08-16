3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,000

This home has a great central location, sits on a corner lot, and has had a number of updates in the last 10 years!! Updates include new roof, new furnace, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, several new windows, water softener and water heater. This solid ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. The first thing you will see upon entering the home is the generous living room with beautiful hardwood floors. It flows into the eat in kitchen with ample countertop and cabinet space. Three bedrooms, all of which feature hardwood floors, and full bath on main. Full bath features a double vanity sink and a tub/shower combo. The basement is ready to be Owners get finished!!! Current homeowner sheet rocked out a 4th bedroom (add egress) and family room. Backyard features a large deck, and a generous sized backyard and completely privacy fenced in!! **Buyers and/or Buyer`s agent to verify all measurements and dimensions..