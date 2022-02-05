Come check out this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the Northside!! You will enter into the open living room that has 10ft ceilings. From the living room you enter the open kitchen that has Formica countertops with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Heading down the hall you will see the full bath that has modern fixtures and LVT flooring. Continuing down the hall you will see two light and bright bedrooms and the master suite. The master suite has a walkout to the patio and large walk in closet. The master bath has a double sink, walk in shower and tile flooring. This home has a large front yard and a patio in the back. Divider wall will be installed prior to close. Attached garage is heated!! This is a Tax Abatement qualified home...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,900
