New construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home located in the established north side neighborhood. This home has a front covered patio with modern wood beams and a zero entry making no steps easy from the moment you enter this home. The layout has an open concept featuring modern vinyl plank flooring that ties in the kitchen, living and hall down to the bedrooms. The kitchen has modern white cabinets and stainless steel appliances making this home move in ready! Additional features of the home are main floor laundry, a master suite including a walk in closet, master bath shower, and a walkout patio. The attached garage also has a heater. This home qualifies for city of sioux city tax abatement.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of h…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
- Updated
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
SIOUX CITY -- A Tipton, Iowa, man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
So Joe Biden has completed the first six months of his presidency and what a refreshing, heartening difference. A sense of normalcy, decency a…
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County: