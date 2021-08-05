 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,900
New construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home located in the established north side neighborhood. This home has a front covered patio with modern wood beams and a zero entry making no steps easy from the moment you enter this home. The layout has an open concept featuring modern vinyl plank flooring that ties in the kitchen, living and hall down to the bedrooms. The kitchen has modern white cabinets and stainless steel appliances making this home move in ready! Additional features of the home are main floor laundry, a master suite including a walk in closet, master bath shower, and a walkout patio. The attached garage also has a heater. This home qualifies for city of sioux city tax abatement.

