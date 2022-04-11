 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $219,950

Beautiful move in ready raised ranch home updated in 2019 with newer kitchen cabinets, good size bedrooms, heated bathroom floor on main. Wonderful open floor plan. Basement has a large open family room and large multipurpose room, 3/4 bath with laundry. Tuck under motorized garage and detached 324 sq ft garage.

