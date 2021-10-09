 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

This beautiful open concept new construction home features a concrete patio out back, a main floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Walking distance to Goldie and Beck park and a short distance the the riverfront biking/walking trail. Tax abatement available ten year gradual or three years zero. Parcel ID and tax info TBD Due to parcel split. Listing agent is related to seller...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News