3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

This beautiful open concept new construction home features a concrete patio out back, a main floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Walking distance to Goldie and Beck park and a short distance the the riverfront biking/walking trail. Tax abatement available ten year gradual or three years zero. Parcel ID and tax info TBD Due to parcel split. Listing agent is related to seller...