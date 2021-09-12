3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

Stunning two-story home in great Nside neighborhood. Traditional floor plan with a Beautiful stair case and additional butler staircase. Tons of detail to architecture throughout with crown moldings, craftsman style trim and several neat intricate light fixtures. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen plus large formal dining room. The main floor is very unique with a nice foyer, large living room with a wood fireplace, lovely reading area or office off the living room with lots of windows. Another bright and airy sunroom with tons of windows to relax and drink coffee and watch the birds sing. The kitchen features custom cabinets with new backsplash and granite counters. In addition, You'll find a fancy built in booth that fits perfectly. The gorgeous wood staircase leads to 3 bedrooms all near each other along with a full bath with original tile that's in good shape and one of the sellers favorite features. And there's more...Downstairs a newly remodeled family room with closets and a new full bath including added shelves and closet for storage. This space is nice and open and could be used for so many different purposes. Outside is a long driveway with added concrete for extra parking, two car garage and a charming patio with private fenced in back yard. This home had a fire in 2014, the home was remedied at that time and so much new installed. The lead abatement program was utilized at that time. All Big ticket items are newer- Kitchen remodel, Furnace with 2 zones, A/C, Electrical, Floors refinished, Vinyl siding, garage doors. Too much to list ! This property still has some tax abatement left to take advantage of.