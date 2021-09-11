 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

This beautiful open concept new construction home features a concrete patio out back, a main floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Walking distance to Goldie and Beck park and a short distance the the riverfront biking\walking trail. Tax abatement available ten year gradual or three years zero. Parcel ID and tax info TBD Due to parcel split. Listing agent is related to seller..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News