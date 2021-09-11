3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000

This beautiful open concept new construction home features a concrete patio out back, a main floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Walking distance to Goldie and Beck park and a short distance the the riverfront biking\walking trail. Tax abatement available ten year gradual or three years zero. Parcel ID and tax info TBD Due to parcel split. Listing agent is related to seller..