This beautiful open concept new construction home features a concrete patio out back, a main floor laundry room, 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Walking distance to Goldie and Beck park and a short distance the the riverfront biking\walking trail. Tax abatement available ten year gradual or three years zero. Parcel ID and tax info TBD Due to parcel split. Listing agent is related to seller..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fra…
DAKOTA DUNES -- A Missouri homicide suspect was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday at a Dakota Dunes motel.
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has announced three upcoming performances at Anthem, 111 Third St.
"I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died," one doctor said.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
SIOUX CITY – COVID-19 infections rose again in Woodbury County last week, and county health officials believe the increase in infections may b…
- Updated
Your Social Security payments could be huge -- if all of these things happen.
HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after their small plane crashed Monday near Kingsley.