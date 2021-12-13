3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $224,950

This home has so much character inside and out!! Great neighborhood that speaks for itself. This home features 3bd, 3ba with lots of updates. On the main level the kitchen has been updated with a breakfast nook with sliders to the deck. Living area has a gas fireplace. Going up the rounded stair case, there are 3 bedrooms and a new full bathroom with heated floors and a stackable washer/dryer included. Headed to the partially finished basement, there is a an option for a fourth bedroom (no egress) and a new ¾ bath. There is a 3 car garage adorned with a copula. New replace on home in 2012, on garage in 2021. New HVAC system installed in 2021 New pex pipe plumbing with main replaced. Hurry this home will not be here for long!!!!