Come and check out this recently updated Morningside Ranch home!! This property has a large, newly fenced-in backyard, and a lot of extra parking. This home has many updates throughout. All new roof 2020. Newer LVT flooring throughout the main, along with newer carpet in the bedrooms. The main floor of this home has tons of natural light from the newer windows, and has an open concept from the kitchen, to the dining area, through to the large living room. The living room has two walk-out doors to the L-shaped deck. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful tiled backsplash, tons of counter space, and newer cabinets. Two bedrooms on the main floor, and a full bath. In the basement, newer carpet throughout. Newer LVT in the bathroom and laundry room. Three-quarter bath in the basement - newer shower, and extra storage. The family room is very spacious in the basement. Newly finished space just off the basement family room includes a walkout door - which could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom\extra storage...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan hosting event with KrisAnne Hall, attorney who's spoken at Southern nationalist group event
According to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, Hall, who's also appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars platform, is not having her visit to Western Iowa Tech on March 12 funded by public money.
OMAHA -- Men from Sioux City and South Sioux City involved in drug trafficking were sentenced Friday to lengthy federal prison sentences.
The 19-year-old Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
Teachers hired since Jan. 1 will receive a $5,000 hiring bonus over 2 years, or $2,500 per year. Former Sioux City teachers and permanent substitute teachers who are hired will receive a $2,500 stipend. Food service workers and bus drivers will receive $1,000.
Under terms of the agreement, Gausman would earn a base salary of $324,000 in the 2022-23 school year, part of a $383,591 compensation package that includes retirement, social security and Medicare contributions by the district
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman was arrested early Thursday in the death a day earlier of a 5-year-old boy, police said.
When Russia's Vladimir Putin demanded that the U.S. rule out Ukraine as a future member of the NATO alliance, the U.S. archly replied: NATO ha…
Paul Gausman opened his Sioux City school district to camera crews. What they captured 'opened eyes'
The next Lincoln Public Schools superintendent allowed cameras into his district to follow a student targeted by bullies. The documentary, "Bully," was later shown across the world.