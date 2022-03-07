3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000

Come and check out this recently updated Morningside Ranch home!! This property has a large, newly fenced-in backyard, and a lot of extra parking. This home has many updates throughout. All new roof 2020. Newer LVT flooring throughout the main, along with newer carpet in the bedrooms. The main floor of this home has tons of natural light from the newer windows, and has an open concept from the kitchen, to the dining area, through to the large living room. The living room has two walk-out doors to the L-shaped deck. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful tiled backsplash, tons of counter space, and newer cabinets. Two bedrooms on the main floor, and a full bath. In the basement, newer carpet throughout. Newer LVT in the bathroom and laundry room. Three-quarter bath in the basement - newer shower, and extra storage. The family room is very spacious in the basement. Newly finished space just off the basement family room includes a walkout door - which could possibly be used as a 4th bedroom\extra storage...