3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000

Check out this 3-4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath raised ranch in a quiet Morningside neighborhood! This home has been completely remodeled with newer windows, new roof on 2017, New furnace in 2017, All new kitchen, all new bathrooms, and all new paint and carpet. It's not 100% done yet but the sellers found their dream home and have all new interior doors on order - so all new interior doors and trim will be installed prior to closing! The third bedroom was converted to a laundry but can easily be moved back to the basement. The 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom, dining or office! Better hurry!