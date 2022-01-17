3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000

Morningside ranch on level lot, here for you. Exterior features vinyl siding, shingles replaced 2017 and many windows have been replaced. Back yard is great for the gardener. Part of the yard is fenced also. Interior: The living room has woodburning fireplace with insert and is carpeted. The front windows are Pella slim shades. All three bedrooms have wood floors and double closets. One of the bedrooms could be a formal dining room. Main bathroom has added tub surround, new stool, single vanity and linen. Kitchen has oak cabinets, a desk area, stove and frig stay. (2020) DW doesn't work. Off the kitchen this owner added a 4 season room (12 x 16) with vaulted ceiling, two skylights, and 2x6 sidewalls, facing south and west, great place for the flowers. (Has separate crawl space). Several raised beds for veggies or flowers this spring in fenced in yard area. 22 x 24 detached garage was built in 2002. This home has had excellent care by owners for 45 years. Water heater and softener replaced 2021. Any and all offers will be presented 1~17 Monday at 6:00 p.m..