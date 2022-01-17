Morningside ranch on level lot, here for you. Exterior features vinyl siding, shingles replaced 2017 and many windows have been replaced. Back yard is great for the gardener. Part of the yard is fenced also. Interior: The living room has woodburning fireplace with insert and is carpeted. The front windows are Pella slim shades. All three bedrooms have wood floors and double closets. One of the bedrooms could be a formal dining room. Main bathroom has added tub surround, new stool, single vanity and linen. Kitchen has oak cabinets, a desk area, stove and frig stay. (2020) DW doesn't work. Off the kitchen this owner added a 4 season room (12 x 16) with vaulted ceiling, two skylights, and 2x6 sidewalls, facing south and west, great place for the flowers. (Has separate crawl space). Several raised beds for veggies or flowers this spring in fenced in yard area. 22 x 24 detached garage was built in 2002. This home has had excellent care by owners for 45 years. Water heater and softener replaced 2021. Any and all offers will be presented 1~17 Monday at 6:00 p.m..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
DES MOINES -- In four years, every Iowan’s income would be taxed at 4 percent by the state under a new proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
SIOUX CITY -- When Barb Larimer washes, brushes or wrings the water out of her hair, a clump of the 50-year-old Sergeant Bluff woman's golden …
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.
DES MOINES -- The architect of a plan to shrink state government’s footprint for buildings its owns acknowledges it hasn’t worked as hoped, bu…
A woman charged with driving three people to a Morningside house, where they fired numerous shots into the home and killed a Sioux City teenager, has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the shooting.
Before Judge James Daane
What percentage of cases are the omicron variant? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Which areas are the least vaccinated? Find out with these charts and maps.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided against a 22% pay increase for themselves.