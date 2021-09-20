Great location on Cheyenne with extra off~street parking!! This 3+ bedroom, 3 bath split level home has been well maintained and is move~in ready!! Most windows replaced as well as the front door, new carpeting throughout (excl den), newer furnace and A/C, water heater new in `18, water softener new in `19 and new shingles this year with a 40 year transferrable warranty. The main floor features a spacious living room that opens to formal dining area, a large eat~in kitchen with sliders to rear patio/yard, a master bedroom with 3/4 bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has a large family room with bricked, wood burning fireplace, a newer 3/4 bath, and a den w/closet that could be used as a 4th bedroom with the addition of egress. The oversized two car garage has loads of storage and hot/cold water faucets. Privacy panels surround the patio and the backyard is fenced. Seller has priced this home to sell in existing condition and requests no showings after 7:00 PM...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $225,000
