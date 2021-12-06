3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $228,000

Location, location, location!! Lovely three bedroom home in Indian Hills!! Large, fully fenced backyard with tons of room to play and entertain!! Gorgeous updated kitchen and fully remodeled main bath!! Finished lower level with built in entertainment shelving and cozy stone fireplace. Such a great layout to be able to spread out. Large kitchen with peek a boo window recently added to give access view from kitchen into living room. Quick and easy access to downtown, yet nestled on the Northside in a lovely neighborhood with close proximity to North High School!! So much to love with this home!! These teachers have loved living here and give this house an “A+”. Welcome home to 3124 Viking Dive, where your next chapter awaits!!!