3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $229,900

Come check out this 2-story home on the Northside of Sioux City!! Another beautiful renovation done by Gallery Homes, LLC - this home has high-end finishes throughout. New LVT flooring throughout the open-concept main floor. You are greeted into the entryway, overlooking the open family room, dining room, and kitchen areas. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, cabinets, and island seating. In the back of the main floor, there has been a brand new 1\2 bath put in. The back door leads to a large deck, overlooking a fairly large, fenced-in yard. There is an extra cement block, perfect for bonfires, or even to shoot some hoops!! The second level houses 3 large bedrooms, one in which has a 12x8 walk-in closet. All new carpet and LVT flooring has been installed in the bedrooms and the full bath. The basement boasts a large media wall, with an electric fireplace. The basement also has the laundry room off of the family room. Seller and agent are related. Buyers' agent to verify dimensions. Thrasher system installed in lower level...